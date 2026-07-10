Draws and Fades: Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick clear favorites after Scottie Scheffler exits Genesis Scottish Open

I have one more bet to draw up: Hang a top-10 wager on Hennie Du Plessis (+520 top 10). Du Plessis just finished runner-up on Sunday at the BMW International Open. As a co-sanctioned event, the Genesis Scottish Open started with 72 DP World Tour players in the field. Don’t have a domestic bias ... Du Plessis has the perfect skill set for a strong finish. He averages 312 yards off the tee, and we know how power is favored at The Renaissance Club. He sits T25, but is three strokes outside of the top 10 and is ranked ninth in the field for SG: T2G after two rounds. If looking for a flyer to make the top 10, take this soaring South African.