Draws and Fades: Assessing chase pack behind Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock

That creates some upside on the other end of this matchup, as Im played well to ensure he’s around for the weekend. A 2-under 68 brought him to 2-over par for the week, and he bounced back in a big way from some woeful SG: Approach numbers in his opening round. Im will need Kim to come back to the pack to have a chance in this two-man market, but I think there’s a good chance it’ll happen – and I like the price backing Im on the chance that it does.