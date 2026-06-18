Draws & Fades: Wyndham Clark leads, but chase pack within reach at U.S. Open

McIlroy is also a beneficiary of Clark’s efforts to zoom past the field before dusk. There’s a long way to go in this event, and no one will be immune from making mistakes. Wyndham Clark isn’t going to run away and hide, particularly if the wind (eventually) kicks up. But McIlroy’s price would be much lower if Clark was more within reach, and I’d rather bet on the variance that could bring the overnight leader back to earth. McIlroy did everything he needed to in the opener, and now in the mix after the opening round of the U.S. Open for the fourth time in the last five years, I’d be surprised if he wasn’t live in the outright market come Sunday.