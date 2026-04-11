Draws and Fades: Odds favor first-time Masters winner Sunday in Augusta

It’s amazing to think, given where this tournament stood after 36 holes, that the odds favor a first-time winner. But I think there’s value in leaning into the chaotic element we saw unfold on Saturday, given that McIlroy’s ball-striking woes might not have enough time to course correct. In addition to Young and Lowry, you’ve got Rose and Day at 8 under plus Burns just one shot back. That’s a wide array of options if you’re banking on continued stumbles from the defending champ.