Draws and Fades: Diving into ‘without Rory’ betting market at Augusta

Burns admirably backed up his opening-round 67, and he and Lowry are two of just eight players to break par in each of the first two rounds. But Burns will have to deal with a McIlroy-infused spotlight, playing alongside him in the final round, and he’s still looking to round out a majors pedigree that includes just two top-10 finishes in 20 starts and no Masters result better than a T29 finish in 2023.