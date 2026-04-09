Draws and Fades: Analyzing the sweet 16 players that can still win 2026 Masters after Round 1

Young missed the cut last year at this event but proved at TPC Sawgrass that he’s got all of the shots required. An inward 33 amid crispy conditions on Thursday means he’ll head into the second round with more momentum than most of his counterparts facing an over-par start. I don’t expect him to sweat a second straight missed cut in Augusta, and the more likely outcome would be for him to head into the weekend within the top 30, if not the top 20 – at which point this price for a top-10 result will likely be much shorter.