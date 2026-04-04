Draws and Fades: Options abound with leaders set for marathon finish at Valero Texas Open

When you actually break down how they’ve played, there isn’t a massive gap between the two. Kirk has been dialed in on approach through nine holes, gaining an impressive 2.98 strokes. But it’s important to note that a large portion of that came from his hole-out on the ninth hole. Outside of that, his putter really hasn’t been all that sharp. That said, when you’re holing out from the fairway, you don’t exactly need the putter.