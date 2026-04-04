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1D AGO

Valero Texas Open: Round 3 suspended due to weather

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Robert MacIntyre’s Round 2 highlights from Valero

Robert MacIntyre’s Round 2 highlights from Valero

    Written by Staff

    The third round of the Valero Texas Open was suspended until Sunday morning due to inclement weather.

    Round 3 resumed at 8:45 a.m. ET Sunday. Groups will not repair between the third and final rounds.

    Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open was first suspended at 12:51 p.m. ET due to storm systems in the area around TPC San Antonio. Electricity was detected in the area, leading to the initial suspension. Rain continued to sit over the course for the next six hours, eventually leading to the decision to suspend play for the day just before 6 p.m. ET.



    Sunday's weather forecast shows a 30% chance of rain.

    Robert MacIntyre leads the Valero at 15-under par through six holes of his third round. Ludvig Åberg sits in solo-second place at 13-under par.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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