Valero Texas Open: Round 3 suspended due to weather
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Robert MacIntyre’s Round 2 highlights from Valero
Written by Staff
The third round of the Valero Texas Open was suspended until Sunday morning due to inclement weather.
Round 3 resumed at 8:45 a.m. ET Sunday. Groups will not repair between the third and final rounds.
Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open was first suspended at 12:51 p.m. ET due to storm systems in the area around TPC San Antonio. Electricity was detected in the area, leading to the initial suspension. Rain continued to sit over the course for the next six hours, eventually leading to the decision to suspend play for the day just before 6 p.m. ET.
Sunday's weather forecast shows a 30% chance of rain.
Robert MacIntyre leads the Valero at 15-under par through six holes of his third round. Ludvig Åberg sits in solo-second place at 13-under par.