Draws and Fades: Value on Hideki Matsuyama as Valero leaders face forecast of wind, rain

In the second round, the approach numbers weren’t quite as sharp, but he still gained over a stroke ball striking and cleaned up the short game. He gained 1.13 strokes putting, and that’s why this bet gets interesting. When Matsuyama is rolling it well, he instantly becomes one of the best players in the field. And it’s unlikely he continues to gain just 0.26 strokes on approach like he did in the second round. If he plays to his baseline with his approach figures, he becomes dangerous.