Draws and Fades: Ludvig Åberg is betting favorite for a reason at THE PLAYERS Championship

It’s been a struggle for J.J. Spaun this year but he was electric in his third round at THE PLAYERS Championship. He carded a 4-under 67, gaining more than three strokes putting. That’s noteworthy considering Spaun entered this week ranked 171st in Strokes Gained: Putting for the season. That moved him from a negative to a positive with the putter for the week. If that continues throughout Sunday, it’ll be the first time he’s gained strokes putting in an event this season. He’ll enter the final round at 5 under.