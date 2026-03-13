Draws and Fades: Tommy Fleetwood poised to take advantage of scoring chances at TPC Sawgrass
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Golfbet Recap: Updating bets for Round 3 at THE PLAYERS
Written by Rick Gehman
The theme of the day at TPC Sawgrass was scoring. The opening round played to a 73.1 scoring average, but the second round was much more manageable at 72.39. There was still a wide range of scores, but plenty of golfers were able to take advantage of the conditions and put together some excellent rounds.
Xander Schauffele put on a ball-striking clinic en route to his 7-under 65. He missed only two fairways and gained more than 2.5 strokes on approach. That means he has gained more than 7.5 strokes on approach over the first two days of THE PLAYERS Championship. That is, by far, his best 36-hole mark to begin a tournament in his career. He will enter the weekend at 10-under, which is good for solo second behind Ludvig Åberg.
Corey Conners bolted out of the gates with four straight birdies and put an exclamation point on his opening nine by holing out from 102 yards for eagle on the ninth hole. He turned in 30 and ended up carding a 5-under 67. Conners has three top-15 finishes at THE PLAYERS in his career, and he will enter the weekend four strokes off the lead — looking to add another tally to the total.
The ability to avoid bogeys is highly correlated with success at TPC Sawgrass, which bodes well for Cameron Young, who has only made two bogeys this week. He continues to be a dominant force off the tee and with his approaches — ranking inside the top 10 in both categories for the week.
It only took 29 strokes for Åberg to play the front nine at TPC Sawgrass, and he didn’t flinch much after that. Despite making his first bogey of the week at 15, he seemed to be in complete control of his game. He gained more than 3.5 strokes on approach and is now inside the top five in proximity this week.
Here are a few wagers that I’m adding to my card at the halfway point:
Tommy Fleetwood, Top UK & Ireland (+125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
With Rory McIlroy struggling this week, Fleetwood is clearly the class of this group. His ball-striking numbers have been impressive, gaining more than two strokes both off the tee and on approach. While he’s given himself plenty of opportunities, he hasn’t necessarily converted many of them. He’s only slightly above average with the putter this week, but that could be fixed quickly day to day. This is just a small group of seven eligible players, and at 5-under, Fleetwood is tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick.
Tommy Fleetwood holes 30-foot eagle putt on No. 16 at THE PLAYERS
Maverick McNealy, Top 10 Finish (+102)
McNealy already has three top-15 finishes this year, including one last week at Bay Hill. His game has been sharp, and it’s continued into this week. He’s been positive in all four major Strokes Gained categories, which is something he tends to do when he’s playing his best. He’s one of the best putters on TOUR and can make par from seemingly anywhere. He’s going to need to improve his driving accuracy, hitting just 13 fairways through two rounds, but he’s avoided disaster and sets up well heading into the weekend.
Sepp Straka, Top 5 Finish (+184)
With only one blemish on the card for the week, Straka has been stout throughout his bag. His Strokes Gained distribution is evenly distributed across the main categories, and there is still some room for improvement. He’s only hit 17/28 fairways this week and 21/36 greens in regulation. While he’s perfect in scrambling, that’s not something he’ll want to rely on this weekend. If he can find more fairways and greens, he’ll not only give himself more scoring opportunities but will significantly lower his chances of making a bogey. With his multiple shot shapes and trajectories, he’s well-suited to answer any question this weekend.
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