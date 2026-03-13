Draws and Fades: Tommy Fleetwood poised to take advantage of scoring chances at TPC Sawgrass

With only one blemish on the card for the week, Straka has been stout throughout his bag. His Strokes Gained distribution is evenly distributed across the main categories, and there is still some room for improvement. He’s only hit 17/28 fairways this week and 21/36 greens in regulation. While he’s perfect in scrambling, that’s not something he’ll want to rely on this weekend. If he can find more fairways and greens, he’ll not only give himself more scoring opportunities but will significantly lower his chances of making a bogey. With his multiple shot shapes and trajectories, he’s well-suited to answer any question this weekend.