Draws and Fades: Final round defined by forecast at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach has played slightly under par throughout the week, but that can change quickly when the wind begins to move in off the Pacific. If conditions worsen as expected, the course could trend closer to even par or potentially over par for the late wave. Round scoring markets at Pebble have largely been posted between 68.5 and 69.5 this week. If similar numbers are offered for Sunday’s afternoon groups, there is likely value on overs. If the course begins to play closer to half a stroke over par, the field average moves toward 71, creating a meaningful margin relative to those numbers.