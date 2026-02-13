Draws and Fades: Don't get comfortable with incoming weather at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Knapp has gained +1.9, +3.1, and +4.1 strokes off the tee in his last three starts and continued that trend early this week. He hit 11 of 14 fairways in Round 1 with an average driving distance just shy of 296 yards. In Round 2, he opened by hitting all seven fairways on the front nine, including drives of 320 and 373 yards. Even when he began to miss on the back, the damage was limited. He didn’t make a single bogey on a hole where he missed the fairway.