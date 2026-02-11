Horses for Courses: At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, wedge play is everything

This will be his first start at Pebble Beach, but his statistical profile is one that we must back. Over the last 36 rounds, he ranks inside the top 25 from 50 to 100 and 100 to 125 yards. He’s hitting over 60% of fairways. Last season, he ranked first in birdie average and fourth in birdies or better gained. He’s also one of the better Poa putters in this field.