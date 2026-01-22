Draws and Fades: Will Zalatoris showing signs of promise at American Express

Don’t run to the window right away to post wagers on the top of the board just because they are well-positioned. Context matters at The American Express. With three courses in play and only one round complete, the leaderboard can be misleading. It’s difficult to fully gauge who’s “in it” and who isn’t when scoring depends so heavily on which course you drew first. Two golfers are at 10-under, nine more sit at 9-under, and nearly 20 are within three shots of the lead. It’s crowded, and there’s still a ton of golf to play.