Odds Outlook: Ben Griffin chases top of odds boards for second straight week ahead of The American Express

Coming off one of the top statistical seasons in history, Scheffler kicks off his year on three of the least difficult tracks historically on TOUR. Pete Dye’s Stadium Course at PGA WEST will anchor the three-course event and field of 156 players. The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course (NT) and La Quinta Country Club (LQ) comprise the other two courses in play. Each player will get one loop on each track before the field is cut after 54 holes. The winning score on this three-course rotation has never dipped below 20-under par. The No. 1 player in the world led the PGA TOUR in scoring average, birdie average and plenty of other categories, but he owns only one top-10 payday in five starts -- a solo third on debut in 2020. The six-time winner in 2025 arrives healthy and cashed a T4 in his previous start last December at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas. All systems go!