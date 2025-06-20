Draws and Fades: With Scottie Scheffler in command, can family affair inspire Cameron Young?

I’m not ready to hand the defending champ the Travelers trophy yet, but from a betting perspective, taking Scottie at -140 with three rounds to play is not a sound strategy. Too many variables exist with 54 holes to play. If Scheffler sat at that number on Saturday evening, we would bet it 10 times out of 10. But if Scheffler is not a good betting option at this early stage, let’s approach the next three rounds as if he is no longer in the field. No, he didn’t withdraw like Jordan Spieth. DraftKings Sportsbook offers a “without Scheffler” outright betting option. The players in this betting pool will have lower odds than their normal outright value with Scottie in the equation, but let’s be honest, Scheffler has a 50/50 chance of winning (if not higher), and we can’t capitalize on him.