Draws and Fades: Hedging heartbreak as Tommy Fleetwood looks to hold off Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

Tommy Fleetwood leads the Travelers Championship at 16-under par after 54 holes, but if history is any indicator, Sunday might not be kind to the 34-year-old Englishman. Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup stalwart and seven-time winner on the DP World Tour, remains winless on the PGA TOUR. And the numbers are staggering: 41 career top-10 finishes without a victory, the most of any player since 1983, including five runner-up finishes, most recently at last year’s RBC Canadian Open where he notably lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor via a 70-foot putt.