Draws and Fades: Wind whips up stellar weekend leaderboard at Travelers Championship

Three strokes off the lead is Nick Taylor (+4000, +2200 w/o Scheffler). Taylor has hit 28 of 36 greens in regulation and is currently seventh in Strokes Gained: Total. We will need a closer to combat Scheffler, and Taylor has proven on several occasions over the past three seasons that he is a winner. Taylor’s approach proximity average is 30’ (which is equal to Scheffler), and he is fourth in converting birdie chances on these TPC River Highlands greens. One more weekend bet I like is Ben Griffin to finish top 10 (+300). The recent two-time winner continues to play well. His irons have been excellent, and that’s the primary key I’m looking for to score.