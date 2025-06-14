Sunday story-lines: Ranking players still with chance to win U.S. Open

J.J. Spaun (3 under, +350): How much did Spaun learn from his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at THE PLAYERS? He’s three years removed from his first and only win on TOUR, but he’s clearly in the midst of a renaissance at age 34. Spaun had the tournament on his putter blade at TPC Sawgrass, and he didn’t flinch in the third round – hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation, including a stretch of 14 in a row at one point. A closing bogey cost him a share of the lead, and a spot in the final pairing, and it remains to be seen if he’s able to replicate similar ball-striking – or if he should have capitalized more on his accurate play in the third round.