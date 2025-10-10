Draws and Fades: Tough conditions at Yokohama Country Club pave way for contenders to break through at Baycurrent Classic

Joining him at 8-under are Alex Noren (+650) and Alex Smalley (+1200). Noren, who posted a 6-under 65, continues to search for his first PGA TOUR win in his 194th TOUR start. The 12-time DP World Tour winner has already won twice in the last two months. Given where his game is currently, there could be some value on him to win at his current price.