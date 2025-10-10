Draws and Fades: Tough conditions at Yokohama Country Club pave way for contenders to break through at Baycurrent Classic
Highlights | Round 2 | Baycurrent Classic
Written by Brad Thomas
The second round of the Baycurrent Classic is in the books, and Max Greyserman sits alone atop the leaderboard after firing a blistering 8-under 63 — matching Xander Schauffele for the lowest round of the tournament.
Following an opening 67, Greyserman’s 63 made him the tournament favorite (+230 at FanDuel Sportsbook) and gave him a four-stroke lead heading into the weekend.
Greyserman is no stranger to contention in Japan, having finished runner-up in last year’s event, just one stroke behind defending champion Nico Echavarria. With the 36-hole lead, Greyserman will look to maintain his momentum as he chases his first PGA TOUR win.
Three golfers sit four shots back at 8-under, led by Schauffele, who is currently +400 to win.
Schauffele is no stranger to winning in Japan. The two-time major champion won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Joining him at 8-under are Alex Noren (+650) and Alex Smalley (+1200). Noren, who posted a 6-under 65, continues to search for his first PGA TOUR win in his 194th TOUR start. The 12-time DP World Tour winner has already won twice in the last two months. Given where his game is currently, there could be some value on him to win at his current price.
I advocated for Noren to win pre-tournament, and I think he’s in a good spot to do so. It is also hard to ignore how Schauffele played today and his current price to win.
However, there are other bets that I like that are not in the outright market.
Rico Hoey to finish Top 5 (+360)
Scoring was absurdly low when the wind let up in Round 2, so it’s far from a given that Greyserman cruises to the trophy on Sunday. All it takes is one or two hot rounds from someone within striking distance to put a little pressure on him.
At +3300, Rico Hoey’s outright price isn’t bad, but I prefer a bet on him in the top-five market at +360.
Saturday’s forecast calls for both rain and wind, and while most of the field will face similar conditions, there’s a chance the final two groups catch the worst of it. That could give Hoey a small window to climb the leaderboard.
Weather aside, Hoey’s ball-striking has been lights-out. Even losing -4.49 strokes putting in Round 2, the worst putting performance by anyone in the field over the last two days, he still managed to shoot a 3-under 68. He gained +2.28 strokes on approach, leading to +4.97 strokes gained tee-to-green.
Rico Hoey holes out from 40 yards for birdie at Baycurrent
Yokohama Country Club has shown some teeth when playing out of position, but it’s been very rewarding to those who have kept it in the fairway. Hoey has a great balance of distance and accuracy off the tee, which makes him a great course fit. Over the last 36 rounds, no one in the field has gained more strokes on approach.
The putter has always been the issue for Hoey, but these greens are rolling pure and aren’t overly complex. If he can finish the day positive or even neutral, his top-five odds look like serious value.
Sahith Theegala Top 10 (+115)
There might be a little madness in backing Sahith Theegala right now. Whether it’s bad luck or lingering bad juju, he just hasn’t been catching any breaks.
Last season, a nagging injury made consistency nearly impossible. He was fighting even to make cuts. However, over the past few weeks, he has looked healthy, and his game has been in a good spot.
Even though he’s healthy, the bad luck seemed to follow him around the course this week. In Round 2, he paid the price for missing fairways. He made bogey or worse on three of the four holes where he failed to find the short grass.
The rough at Yokohama Country Club can be penal, but it’s hardly U.S. Open-level punishment, which makes the results feel more unlucky than anything else.
That variance should start to swing his way. For context, Theegala has hit 22 of 30 fairways through two rounds, a solid clip that’s being overshadowed by some poor luck or even poor decision-making. Despite that, he’s still gained +2.65 strokes to the field and +3.36 strokes tee-to-green, one of the best marks in the field.
The ball-striking has been hot, the swing looks smooth, and outside of a few sloppy bogeys, his game is trending up.
After a second-round 67, Theegala could catch fire and go super low and flirt with contention this weekend.
