PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Max Greyserman tries again in Japan to win his first PGA TOUR event

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 2 | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Round 2 | Baycurrent Classic

    Written by Associated Press

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Max Greyserman missed winning by one shot a year ago in Japan at the Baycurrent Classic. This time, he’ll try again to break through for his first PGA TOUR victory.

    Greyserman shot an 8-under 63 on Friday — he is 12-under 130 for two rounds — to take a four-shot lead at the Baycurrent Classic. He is four clear of Alex Smalley (65), Xander Schauffele (63) and Alex Noren (65).

    This is the only PGA TOUR tournament in Japan. The tournament was moved this year to Yokohama Country Club after being played east of Tokyo. The event premiered in 2019 and was won by Tiger Woods.

    “I’ve been doing things well this week from the start and so I just need to keep doing what I’m doing,” Greyserman said.

    He was asked if he picked up fans after coming close last year, losing on the 72nd hole to Nico Echavarria.

    “I would imagine some of these people went last year and I’m sure they remember me,” he said.


    Max Greyserman throws a dart to set up birdie at Baycurrent

    Max Greyserman throws a dart to set up birdie at Baycurrent


    Schauffele shot an even-par 71 on Thursday and was slowed by gusting winds that swept the course.

    “Yesterday felt like you were just trying to survive the round and at some points it felt like there’s almost no wind today,” Schauffele said. “Greens were rolling pretty nice and the wind was down. If you’re hitting good shots you were getting rewarded for them, so I was able to take advantage of a lot of that.

    Four other players are five strokes behind the leader, including defending champion Echavarria.

    Japan’s Kazuki Higa shot a blistering 8-under 28 on his first nine on Friday— he had eight birdies on his first nine holes — but he couldn’t keep up the pace on his second nine and finished with a 64. He is six strokes off the lead.

    Collin Morikawa, who played on the losing U.S. Ryder Cup team with Schauffele, shot a 3-under 68 Friday and is nine strokes behind at the Yokohama Country Club.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 9, 2025

    Cauley, Greyserman, Campbell top first-round leaderboard at Baycurrent Classic

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk birdies final three holes to win Sanderson Farms for first TOUR title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Higgo shoots 67 to take two-shot lead in Sanderson Farms

    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    -12

    1

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T2

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T5

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T5

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW