Xander Schauffele finds his old self with second-round 63 at Baycurrent Classic
3 Min Read
Xander Schauffele shoots 8-under 63 | Round 2 Highlights | Baycurrent
Written by Adam Stanley
Xander Schauffele is as eager as ever to get back to the kind of golf he knows he can play.
The second day at the Baycurrent Classic was a good example of how he’s close to doing exactly that.
Schauffele fired an 8-under 63 at the Yokohama Country Club on Friday – his lowest round of the 2025 campaign on the PGA TOUR – and sits tied for second, four back of Max Greyserman’s 36-hole lead.
“Just confidence is kind of the biggest thing,” Schauffele said. “Every TOUR pro knows there's times when you're playing well and things are flowing, and you don't really think a whole lot about your swing or technical things at all.
“Just trying to get back to a little bit more of that the rest of this year and the new year.”
After winning two major championships in 2024, it appeared to be all systems go for Schauffele heading into 2025. Alas, after playing through a rib injury at The Sentry, Schauffele stepped away for two months for it to heal. He had a mixed bag of results through the season, with just three top-10 finishes – with two coming at major championships.
In August, he missed the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.
It wasn’t all a struggle outside the ropes for Schauffele through 2025, however, as he and wife Maya welcomed their first child – a son, Victor – at the end of August.
Schauffele was the lone member of the American Ryder Cup team not to play the Procore Championship (dad duties, of course), but it mattered little. He finished tied with Cameron Young as the winningest member of the U.S. Team at Bethpage Black, going 3-1, including a Sunday trouncing of Jon Rahm, 4 and 3.
The good play in New York has continued all the way across the Pacific, as Schauffele’s 8-under 134 is tied for his lowest 36-hole score of the season. Schauffele said, given how difficult Thursday’s conditions were due to lingering impacts from Typhoon Halong, he was chuffed to be in the mix.
He was 4-under through six holes after making four birdies in a row on Nos. 3-6. Schauffele added another on the par-4 eighth and the par-4 13th before closing with back-to-back circles on his card on Nos. 17 and 18.
Xander Schauffele drains 31-foot birdie putt at Baycurrent
“It was nice to get off to a good start (on Friday), I was pretty content with yesterday, just trying to survive. Crazy to play this course in two completely different ways,” Schauffele said.
The nine-time TOUR winner said Thursday was all about “survival” due to the high winds. Still, Schauffele is gaining more than 2.5 shots off the tee and nearly four in putting through two days in Japan and is primed for a weekend run.
“(On Thursday) with the trees kind of looming off the tee boxes, your ball kind of gets going out and then gets hit by a crazy crosswind, or if you mishit a shot, you get penalized. Like I said, it was just a little bit more forgiving today, and if you were just a little bit more precise, you got really rewarded for it with the greens really receptive,” Schauffele said.
Schauffele will have some ground to make up over the weekend, but given where he’s been so far in 2025, he’s thrilled to have given himself a chance.
“The plan is not to change anything,” Schauffele said with a smile. “Just kind of keep doing what we're doing.”