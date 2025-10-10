Alex Noren shows no signs of slowing down, in pursuit of first TOUR win at Baycurrent Classic

On a much calmer day in Japan Friday versus Thursday, Noren got off to a tremendous start, making two birdies in first three holes and going 5-under for his opening nine. He added another birdie on No. 10 before giving one back with a bogey on the par-4 12th. But Noren – who played alongside Wyndham Clark and American Ryder Cupper Xander Schauffele, who sits tied with Noren for second through 36 holes – got that back immediately with a birdie on the next hole and kept it steady coming into the house.