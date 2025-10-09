Draws and Fades: Bunched leaderboard provides opportunity for contenders in Japan

Another European in Nicolai Højgaard is a roller-coaster ride to follow. He lost over two shots to the field off the tee, but that came from just one particularly loose shot that ended with a lost ball. Despite a double bogey there and another bogey on his final hole, Hojgaard is the wild card. He’s stinging about missing the recent Ryder Cup and is ready to go. He's top four in Around-the-green, Tee-to-Green and Approach in the first round, but the concern is he was 155th on the season Around-the-Green. Stands to reason we won’t see another two hole-out day like he had. I do like him to continue feasting on the par 3s. Only three are here, he currently co-leads at 1-under among them, and was ninth all season in Birdie or Better on Par 3s. Best bet: Par-3 winner (tournament) +1200.