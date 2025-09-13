Draws and Fades: Scottie Scheffler lurks in Napa, but run to trophy feels inevitable

His 2-under 70 on Saturday was workmanlike, but he left a couple of birdies on the course. Hubbard currently sits T17 at 7-under headed into Sunday and will need to take care of the par 5s in the final round, which has been a strength. He ranks second best in the field in par-5 scoring over the last 40 rounds, a critical stat to unlocking a low round at Silverado.