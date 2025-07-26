Draws and Fades: Look for Chris Gotterup to shore up Ryder Cup candidacy amid crowded 3M Open leaderboard

Coody has been incredibly consistent this year across his Korn Ferry starts, with top-seven results in his last four in a row, but he’s had trouble leveling up in recent weeks with starts at the John Deere Classic and Barracuda Championship. Now he’s shown an ability to translate his form, and like Gotterup he’s playing with a bit of a free roll on Sunday – swinging for the victory without the burden of sweating Playoffs positioning, knowing he’ll likely have a TOUR card for 2026 either way. It’s a unique dynamic not all the leaders share, and one that could allow Coody to surprise even on a leaderboard with more proven names.