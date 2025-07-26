Draws and Fades: Look for Chris Gotterup to shore up Ryder Cup candidacy amid crowded 3M Open leaderboard
Written by Will Gray
The 3M Open has never had a playoff in its seven-year existence, but that drought may end on Sunday.
Akshay Bhatia birdied three of his last four holes to join Thorbjorn Olesen at the top of a crowded leaderboard in Minnesota, and who will take home the trophy remains anyone’s guess. A total of nine players sit separated by just two shots at TPC Twin Cities, with another 12 players teeing off within five shots of the co-leaders.
Olesen wowed the fans in Minnesota with an ace on the par-3 eighth hole Saturday to retain a share of the lead, but oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook are giving Bhatia a bit of an edge as he looks for his third TOUR win.
Updated odds to win 3M Open (via FanDuel):
- +350: Akshay Bhatia (18-under)
- +450: Thorbjorn Olesen (18-under)
- +650: Jake Knapp (17-under)
- +700: Kurt Kitayama (17-under)
- +800: Sam Stevens (17-under)
- +900: Chris Gotterup (16-under)
- +1200: Takumi Kanaya (17-under)
- +1600: Pierceson Coody (16-under), Alex Noren (16-under)
- +3500: Jesper Svensson (15-under)
There are more questions than answers near the top of the leaderboard, as only four of the top nine players have won before on the PGA TOUR and only Bhatia and Chris Gotterup can claim more than one TOUR victory to their name.
So let’s take a look at some in-play choices in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, ranging from the short-list candidates to more of a longshot option.
Short price: Chris Gotterup (+900)
Are you ready for Gotterup on the U.S. Ryder Cup team? Because I think the New Jersey native is on a crash course for Bethpage, and a victory Sunday would stamp his name with some authority.
Gotterup is in the midst of an all-time summer heater, having won as a +10000 longshot in Scotland before a third-place showing at Royal Portrush. Now he’s just two shots off the lead, gaining strokes in every major category and playing with house money.
Gotterup was barely on the Playoffs radar three weeks ago, but a win this week would all but solidify his spot at the TOUR Championship in addition to bolstering his Ryder Cup candidacy. One thing’s for sure: If he’s going to challenge for his second win in three weeks, he’s going to have to figure out the par-5 18th hole as he has played one of the easiest holes on the course in 2 over for the week.
Medium price: Pierceson Coody (+1600)
Coody is in an interesting spot, given he’s on pace to earn his PGA TOUR card for 2026 via his standing on the Korn Ferry Tour points list – but a win Sunday would level him up with some immediacy. Like Gotterup, he bogeyed No. 18 on Saturday to drop two shots off the lead. But he’s among the best drivers this week, ranking third in SG: Off-the-Tee, and after a summer on the Korn Ferry Tour, he’s not afraid of a winning score reaching or eclipsing 20 under.
Coody has been incredibly consistent this year across his Korn Ferry starts, with top-seven results in his last four in a row, but he’s had trouble leveling up in recent weeks with starts at the John Deere Classic and Barracuda Championship. Now he’s shown an ability to translate his form, and like Gotterup he’s playing with a bit of a free roll on Sunday – swinging for the victory without the burden of sweating Playoffs positioning, knowing he’ll likely have a TOUR card for 2026 either way. It’s a unique dynamic not all the leaders share, and one that could allow Coody to surprise even on a leaderboard with more proven names.
Longshot price: Wyndham Clark (+4500)
Clark was on the cusp of a lost season just two weeks ago, but he’s followed a T4 at The Open with a solid 54-hole showing in Minnesota. He’ll tee off four shots off the lead with a juxtaposition of a stat line: among the worst off the tee (74th) but among the best on approach (second).
TPC Twin Cities penalizes wayward shots, with 15 holes featuring penalty areas in play. But Clark knows how to go low, having done so about 18 months ago at Pebble Beach, and as a major champ he knows how to win. At this price it’s a bit of a risk, but if Clark is able to straighten out his driver he’ll be able to create more than his fair share of birdie opportunities in the final round – and won’t fear any of the names above his on the leaderboard.
