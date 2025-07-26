PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen jumps into share of lead with electric ace at 3M Open

1 Min Read

Thorbjørn Olesen makes incredible ace at 3M Open

Thorbjørn Olesen makes incredible ace at 3M Open

    Written by Amanda Cashman

    Thorbjørn Olesen has been riding momentum all week, following up a blistering opening 62 at the 3M Open with a 66 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend in Minnesota.

    But on Saturday, that momentum stalled. With just a single birdie through his first seven holes, the 35-year-old Dane was slipping down a leaderboard crowded with players capitalizing on the generous, scorable conditions at TPC Twin Cities.

    All of that changed at the par-3 eighth. Standing on the 209-yard hole, Olesen struck an iron that landed softly, tracked toward the flag and disappeared. The roars confirmed it: the first ace of the tournament and the veteran TOUR pro’s first career ace. The moment reignited his round and vaulted him up to 17-under, in a tie with Kurt Kitayama, who shot an 11-under 60 to set the early pace in Minnesota.

    Olesen, who entered the week sitting at 129th in the FedExCup, now has momentum on his side again as he seeks his first career PGA TOUR victory, hoping to rewrite a season that has him outside of the window for retaining full PGA TOUR status and well outside the top-70 threshold for the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs.

    If this week in Minnesota is any indication, Olesen’s story isn’t finished yet.

    R3
    Official

    3M Open

    T1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T1

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T10

    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
