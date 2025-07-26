Thorbjørn Olesen jumps into share of lead with electric ace at 3M Open

All of that changed at the par-3 eighth. Standing on the 209-yard hole, Olesen struck an iron that landed softly, tracked toward the flag and disappeared. The roars confirmed it: the first ace of the tournament and the veteran TOUR pro’s first career ace. The moment reignited his round and vaulted him up to 17-under, in a tie with Kurt Kitayama, who shot an 11-under 60 to set the early pace in Minnesota.