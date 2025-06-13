Draws and Fades: Look to ball-strikers as overnight rains soften conditions at U.S. Open

Hovland is often a tough read. Even when he won the Valspar Championship in March, he was down on the game. He’s surprisingly optimistic at the halfway point, but more than anything I’m buying into him as a high-ceiling option. I’m not fully convinced that he can keep up this momentum, particularly around the greens, but I think he has the biggest potential if it comes to fruition – as it nearly has over the last couple of years at the PGA Championship.