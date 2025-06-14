Adam Scott chasing U.S. Open title ... and time

The crowd around him seemed to realize the urgency and feat with which Scott was chasing, lifting him with its roars as he strutted off the green. Another roar came at 14 as Scott wedged it to a foot, willing himself closer with another birdie. He escaped the 15th with par, scrambling from the deep greenside bunker, and made it through the long par-3 16th unscathed. His tee ball at the drivable 17th settled into the deepest bunker on the course, though Scott was undeterred, spinning his ball to 14 feet and sinking the putt.