Draws and Fades: Back power players as record scoring fuels field at Rocket Classic

Knowles is gaining more strokes around the green through two rounds than he is off the tee and on approach combined. At a scoring fest like the Rocket, that’s not a recipe for Sunday afternoon success and a fade for me. Jackson Suber (+2500) is sitting just one shot back in fourth place. A top-10 iron player this season on the PGA TOUR, his two-day weekend scoring average is ranked 139th on TOUR. The average winning score in six editions of the Rocket Classic is 22-under, and the guys are well on their way to getting there. I fear Suber’s only weapon is his approach play, and the rest of his game will not allow him to keep up with this record scoring.