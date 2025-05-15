Draws and Fades: Expect PGA Championship winner to come from back of pack (again)

Schauffele was one of the longest hitters in the field Thursday but struggled mightily around the greens, sinking his SG: Tee-to-Green stats in the process. He’ll need his short game to show up in order to bounce back, but keep in mind that he has been inside the top 20 at 12 straight majors – I expect him to put up a fight to keep that streak intact. You’re getting a proven winner at more than double his pre-tournament price, which was already elevated because of the spotlight on Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Given the composition of the leaderboard and the players he’ll look to chase down, I fully expect Schauffele shows up to the course Friday believing that he’s still alive to go back-to-back with the Wanamaker.