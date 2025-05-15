Five things to know: Ryan Gerard

Gerard grew up off the 15th hole at Wildwood Green Golf Club in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he’d often do short-game work with hula hoops before play had reached the hole for the day. His dad would space them out at 20-yard intervals and he would attempt to hit into each one, honing his distance control. Gerard is a golf fan at heart; he remembers sneaking out of his room after bedtime to watch the conclusion of the 2012 U.S. Open, won by fellow Raleigh native Webb Simpson at The Olympic Club. Earlier this year at THE PLAYERS Championship, he waxed poetic about memorable PLAYERS moments including Ken Duke’s third-round 65 in treacherous conditions at TPC Sawgrass. “It’s always been the dream,” Gerard said of becoming a PGA TOUR pro.