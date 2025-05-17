Ranking non-Scheffler options to win PGA Championship

J.T. Poston (+3000): Don’t be afraid to sprinkle a little on the North Carolina native, who is showing up at a major for the first time in his career. In 17 prior major starts, Poston has finished no better than T-30 at the 2024 Masters. But he’s feeding off some good vibes in his home state, not far from where he went bogey-free en route to his maiden TOUR win in Greensboro, and he’s got the hottest putter of any of the leaders. Poston is third this week in Strokes Gained: Putting, more than making up for the fact that he’s losing strokes off the tee. The veteran will likely take an aggressive approach in the final round, and if he lands a few darts he could be in position to capitalize on a potential Scheffler falter.