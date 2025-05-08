Draws & Fades: With wet weather approaching, look for Rory McIlroy to go low at Truist

Keith Mitchell set the course record by FOUR strokes! The previous course record was 65 and held by three players. If they played Thursday, those same three would be tied for 11th place. The reason for framing the situation is to build the best live-betting card we can for the remainder of the Truist Championship. Seven of the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting finished at 6 under (T7) or better in Round 1. Those players are where I’m starting to look for my live betting adds. Opening-round results are aligned with our pre-tournament predictions. Putting will now carry more weight as soft conditions will create even more birdie chances.