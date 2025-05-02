Draws & Fades: As rain turns to sunny skies in Texas, can anyone keep pace with Scottie Scheffler?

Vegas is the only player inside the overnight top 10 (other than Scheffler) who has multiple TOUR wins. He has four of them to be exact, including one last year at the 3M Open when he won with a 17-under total. He knows how to go low, plain and simple. Typically a strong iron player, Vegas is driving it well this week – 10th in the field in SG: Off-the-Tee. Additionally, his usual weakness (150th in SG: Putting this season) has turned into a strength (10th this week).