Still time to back Rory McIlroy as Keith Mitchell leads Truist Championship

Another player who follows a similar storyline is Shane Lowry (+350). Lowry’s average scoring rank over the final 36 holes is almost double that of his first 36. Where might Lowry’s Saturday(s) go wrong? Off the tee. Lowry’s losing strokes to the field this week driving and he’s hitting 70 percent of his fairways. How can that happen is that he is hitting from well behind his peers. Thirty-six more holes of longer approaches for Lowry will add up, especially when you consider how close some of his competitors are when they approach the same hole.