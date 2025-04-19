Draws and Fades: It won’t be wire-to-wire, but now is time to back Justin Thomas at RBC Heritage

This is just out of principle, since Scheffler is unlikely to tee off much above +500 pre-tournament this year but now there’s an opportunity to back him at nearly double the price with just one round to go in a tournament where he can definitely still win. Scheffler is continuing to dial in his irons, ranking second this week in SG: Approach, and he rebounded from some uncharacteristically rough approach play in Round 2. He’ll need to make gains on and around the greens to make a run, but he needs only to run back the tape from last year’s triumph to see how it can be done around Harbour Town.