Ranking 11 players who can still win 2025 Masters Tournament

It’s his until it’s not. Scheffler (finally) showed signs of mortality Friday, making a few hiccups as the winds swirled across his second nine. But he also took advantage of good breaks, notably chipping in for birdie after his ball bounced back out of the pine straw on the par-3 12th. Scheffler is in unfamiliar territory, having led most of the way in each of his two prior Masters wins, but he still knows this place – and the pressures that await this weekend – better than anyone on the leaderboard. He’s the man to beat, even if the oddsmakers are pricing him behind two others at this point by the thinnest of margins.