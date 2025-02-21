Draws and Fades: Youngster Aldrich Potgieter looks good but value found in Akshay Bhatia, TOUR-winning chasers

While I have heard and seen enough from Potgieter in his short years coming through the Australian and South African junior systems when it comes to the journeyman Campbell, I have to admit my knowledge is not as wide-ranging. A Korn Ferry Tour graduate thanks in the main part to three runner-up results last season, he’s found his way near the top this week via ranking second in SG: Tee-to-Green and ninth in SG: Around-the-Green. Sitting 55th in SG: Off-the-Tee worries me as do the aforementioned runner-ups. He’s not a proven winner yet.