Benny and the Bets: Look outside 200 yards for difference maker in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

The reality is Rodgers is a super-talented player who just hasn’t figured out the final piece of the puzzle: winning. His T3 at Torrey Pines was his eighth top-three finish on TOUR… yet he has no wins. Unfortunately, when it comes to going up a gear on Sunday, he just hasn’t found it. For a period last Sunday, I was prepared to forgive him another miss, given how epic Maverick McNealy’s charge was and how clutch Ludvig Åberg’s fightback was. But then I saw he was still 10-under with eight holes to go. With two par 5s to come, his chance was there to match the 12-under winning score. So rather than take the outright option, if you love his form, stick to the +225 Top 10 including ties bet instead. You could take the pre-tournament number if you were prepared to take a possible cash-out option come Saturday night!