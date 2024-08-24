Draws and Fades: Ranking six players who can still win BMW Championship

Schauffele is still the only player that can supplant Scottie Scheffler (T35) for the top seed next week, and that might be all the motivation he needs to go for broke in an effort to chase down Bradley & Co. He was atrocious with his irons on Friday but has been solid in the other two rounds. One thing is for certain, none of the players ahead of him want to see his name creeping up the leaderboard heading toward the back nine.