Draws and Fades: Can Adam Scott's putter be trusted?

Is this an opportunity to buy the dip on Bhatia? His irons were terrible in the opening round when he ranked 48th out of 50 players in SG: Approach. He bounced back on Friday, picking up strokes against the field with his irons while carding a 4-under 68. He still faces a hefty deficit, T10 and nine shots off the lead, but he’s been really strong with the putter (second in SG: Putting) and could lean on his broomstick as the foundation of an ultra-low third round.