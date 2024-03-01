Draws & Fades: Back Austin Eckroat over Bud Cauley amid crowded Cognizant leaderboard

Could Rory win this tournament for a second time in his career? Of course, he could but I don't like his current position or how he's playing in relation to his very short price. McIlroy went off as a heavy pre-tournament favorite and now, three shots off the lead, he remains a very heavy favorite - about half the price at which he was trading prior to Thursday. There are 40 players other than McIlroy, within seven shots of the lead or fewer. McIlroy is currently 56th in this field for SG: Approach, meaning he will be one of the lowest in this category after the cut is officially made on Saturday morning - and it is the same for SG: Putting, where he ranks 59th. I don't really at all, expect him to fall apart but I don't really believe he'll win either - and I definitely don't want to buy on +450 when I believe it should be closer to +8000.