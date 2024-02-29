Draws & Fades: 'Easy' PGA National set to be tougher in Round 2

The defending champion was on fire early, jumping out to 5-under through seven holes before a loose swing in "The Bear Trap" led to a double bogey on 17. But he rebounded from the mishap with a bounce-back birdie to ultimately shoot 4-under. Despite not having his best for a portion of the round, Kirk still ranked 24th in SG: Tee-to-Green and at 10th on the season in the same metric he’s a player I feel can be banked on to strike the ball well for three more days. Eight of the last nine winners here have ranked inside the top five of SG: Tee-to-Green on their way to victory with four of them leading the field in the metric. A year ago, Kirk shot a 62 in the second round.