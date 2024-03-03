Draws & Fades: Austin Eckroat the man to beat ahead of Monday finish at Cognizant Classic

Through just five holes on Sunday, Skinns is near the bottom in all statistical categories. The break until Monday actually may serve him well, but I feel he has put himself too far back early in the final round. He is currently ranked 278th in the OWGR and in four events this season prior to this week, Skinns was yet to make a cut. Being the 54-hole leader was uncharted waters for the 42-year-old journeyman who is yet to win on TOUR. A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, this still was a different level of pressure for the Englishman. If he turns things around in a very big way, he can still go on to capture this trophy but I feel his odds to do so ought to be in the neighborhood of +4000 rather than the +3000 that is being offered.