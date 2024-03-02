Draws & Fades: Watch for Min Woo Lee to cook up final-round rally at Cognizant

Then there’s Skinns, the 42 year-old Englishman who stands out as the true big shocker. The +60000 pre-tournament underdog via BetMGM finds himself in a share of the lead heading into Sunday. Four years ago he was a food delivery driver and now he’s in the final pairing at PGA National with hopes of a victory (truly an amazing story). Now as great of a story it would be, the +800 number should tell you something. He’s 37th in SG: Approach, which is the fourth-lowest rank out of the top 10 players on the leaderboard. Then there’s his putting. As you can expect when an unproven player appears high on a leaderboard, it usually means he’s been putting out of his mind. He’s second in the field in SG: Putting, which is a stat that we usually look to fade in the later rounds of tournaments when they come from an unproven player because in most cases it is more likely than not, unsustainable. The glimmer of light has been his driver which has him eighth in the field in SG: Off the Tee. If he can keep the putter hot, while continuing to gain strokes off the tee, we may have one of the best comeback stories ever on our hands at PGA National.