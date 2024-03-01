Bud Cauley comes full circle since injury, takes solo lead at Cognizant Classic

Following surgery and recovery, Cauley returned to the TOUR in the fall of 2018 and played two full TOUR seasons, keeping his card both years. But his right side began to hurt again in fall 2020, causing him to step away. The time since has been mostly colored with doctor’s visits and physiotherapy clinics. He has had “a couple more surgeries that didn’t heal very well, and it was just a whole mess,” he said during the WM Phoenix Open, his first event back. He had a seroma – a buildup of fluids where tissue has been removed – and a C. difficile infection.