Draws & Fades: Finding value during Knapp time at Mexico Open at Vidanta

As the title suggests, we are fully engaged in deep sleep, REM-heavy Knapp time at Vidanta Vallarta. Knapp went out Saturday in a scorching 28 to separate from the three other men he started the day tied for the lead with. Knapp showcases prodigious talent with the driver, coming into this week already ranked No. 22 in driving distance on TOUR. Knapp used his big stick as a weapon, bombing Vidanta Vallarta to pieces in a similar fashion to the way he rose through the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open to finish T3. Torrey Pines Golf Course has many similarities to Vidanta, and both courses could see their tournament winners earn their maiden TOUR victories if Knapp keeps the pedal down. An impressive factor has been Knapp’s balance, draining 10 putts in a row from 12 feet and in to start his round Saturday and ranking No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Approach. While the price is steep for him to win at -400, BetMGM offers a prop for Knapp to shoot 67 or lower on Sunday for -110. Knapp has yet to shoot above 67 this week and has a great chance to do so again in Sunday’s final round. The odds are not as valuable at this stage of the tournament, but as Knapp - the former nightclub bouncer - would tell you, it’s fine to pay a little cover at the door for a good time.