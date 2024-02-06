Jake Knapp, former nightclub bouncer, eyeing PGA TOUR homecoming

5. I’m a lifelong Anaheim Ducks fan. Tim Ryan was the president of the Ducks and CEO of the Honda Center, and he was a member at my home course (Mesa Verde Country Club). I went out to play one afternoon, nine holes, just me, maybe one other, and he asked if he could join. He had some Ducks gear on and a Ducks golf bag. I didn’t think much of it. We play nine, have a good time, talk about the team; I was going to the game that night with my parents and my brother, and he goes, “You’re going to the game tonight, right?” I say, “Yeah.” He says, “Let me know if there’s anything you need,” and hands me his card. President and CEO. I was like, Holy cow, good thing I was on my best behavior. It was right when I turned pro, and we always joked about potentially doing something with the bag or logo, and when I got on the Korn Ferry Tour, we talked about it seriously and were able to do a deal.